Princeton qualifies 4 for Class 2A State: BCR’s Wednesday sectional track roundup

Princeton's Landen Hoffman throws the discus during the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Williamson Field in Pontiac. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton qualified four athletes for next week’s IHSA Class 2A State Track & Field finals from Wednesday’s Pontiac Sectional.

Freshman Landen Hoffman won the sectional championship in discus with a personal record of 49.26 meters (161-7 1/4) with senior Ian Morris in second with a season’s best 48.82 (160-2).

Also qualifying for the Tigers were Casey Etheridge, second in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 40.85, and senior Cade Odell, third in shot put with a qualifying throw of 15.51 (50-10 1/2).

The Tigers placed fifth in the 4x100 relay with Etheridge, Daniel Barnes, Gavin Lanham and Alex Winn turning in a time of 45.55.

Princeton also picked up eighth-place finishes by Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:06.85), Etheridge in the 100 hurdles (16.46), Morris in the discus (13.95m), the 4x200 relay (1:36.73) and the 4x400 relay (3:44.04).

Marincic qualifies in two events

St. Bede senior Greyson Marincic punched his return ticket to Charleston by advancing in both hurdle events at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional Wednesday.

He placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a PR of 15.24 seconds and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 42.56, both times topping the state qualifying standards. He ran at state in both events last season.

St. Bede’s Kaden Nauman will join Marincic at state, winning the 800 meters in 2:05.9. Hall’s Jeremy Smith advanced in the triple jump with a second-place finish of 12.47 (40-11).

Note: Amboy and Bureau Valley will run in the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional tonight.