Ottawa creates vacant property registry to prevent blight

A new city rule adopted this week looks to prevent neighborhood blight in Ottawa by requiring owners to register vacant homes before they become run down.

The Ottawa City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a vacant property registration program, designed to help city staff track, maintain and rehabilitate unoccupied homes and buildings before they become safety hazards.

Mayor Robb Hasty said the new ordinance allows the city to be more proactive rather than waiting for complaints or visible deterioration.

“This isn’t about punishing the responsible owners,” Hasty said. “It’s about identifying issues early, so we can address them and keep our neighborhoods strong.”

Hasty said the move initially drew concerns from the Illinois Realtors Association, which he said he addressed in conversations with representatives of the group. They questioned whether registration fees or maintenance liens might unfairly burden real estate agents or property managers.

Hasty clarified that any liens would apply to the property title, not to individuals.

“This is about the deed, not the person,” he said. “It’s meant to hold the correct party accountable and not interfere with legitimate sales.”

He added that liens would be placed only if a property fails to comply with the ordinance, such as neglecting to register or address maintenance issues, and would be enforced through the standard legal process during a sale or transfer of the property.

The city hopes the ordinance will help prevent long-term vacancies from becoming eyesores or public safety threats.

“This helps protect our residents and their property values,” Hasty said.