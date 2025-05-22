No last-minute witness in Starved Rock murders ‘mini-trial,’ judge rules

Chester Weger exits the La Salle County Government Complex in 2024 in Ottawa. A special prosecutor asked Wednesday to reopen the mini-trial in Weger's case but was denied. (Scott Anderson)

A special prosecutor asked Wednesday to reopen Chester Weger‘s mini-trial. Weger’s judge said no.

Closing arguments remain set for May 28 in the parolee’s bid for exoneration.

Weger, 86, is arguing in La Salle County Circuit Court that he was wrongly convicted of murdering Lillian Oetting, one of three women fatally bludgeoned in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park. Weger served nearly 60 years for murder.

A three-day hearing – a “mini-trial,” Weger’s lawyers termed it – was completed last week and Judge Michael C. Jansz will deliver a ruling on Weger’s exoneration bid.

But in an 11th hour pleading, the special prosecutor tried to reopen the hearing to squeeze in one final witness.

The special prosecutor wanted Frieda Grizzi the rebut testimony by Melissa Smith, who testified last week her grandfather, Roy Grizzi, gave a deathbed confession saying the women were the victims of a mob hit and that Weger was innocent. Frieda Grizzi was to testify, contradicting Smith, that Roy Grizzi had no underworld connections.

But Jansz ruled Wednesday against reopening the proceedings. His ruling will not consider any statements by Frieda Grizzi.

Closing statements will be heard at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 at the La Salle County Courthouse, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.