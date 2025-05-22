Local landscapers to beautify Streator’s Korean War Memorial

FILE – Korean War veteran Harold Wittig salutes the flag as it is raised before the start of the Woodstock Memorial Day parade at Woodstock Square Monday, May 27, 2013.

The Korean War Memorial in Streator will receive some landscaping improvements courtesy of a local landscaping business.

The council unanimously approved the improvements during Wednesday’s meeting with the condition they would reach out to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post before work begins. Sedlock’s Three Trees Landscaping will donate the labor and supplies.

Nora Sedlock, a designer with her family business, said they are hoping to “kick start” the beautification process and to honor the veterans —specifically her two grandfathers who served during the Korean War.

The proposal offers to renovate the memorial by removing four to six overgrown yews and remove all the debris as well as the stump. The yews will be replaced with two Rainbow Pillar serviceberries and one Kindred Spirt oak tree, as well as remulching around the new shrubs with premium hardwood mulch and a natural cut bed edge.

The proposal continues by stating Three Trees would trim and or cut back the linden tree that hags over the memorial.

Alderman David Reed said thanked Three Trees for its involvement in the community as this isn’t the first project the company has taken on.

“You’ve helped us at the library, you’ve helped out at the historical society,” he said. “So, this isn’t a one-off thing that you’re doing here. It’s something you’ve done for the community that no one knows about.”

Mayor Tara Bedei said it’s fantastic to have residents who not only be involved in the community, but want to help improve it.

“We like our community,” Sedlock said. “We our proud of our community and we’d like to see positive things to show the rest of that there’s a lot of good things in Streator. So, that’s all we’re trying to do.”