Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard launched to serve at memorials for colleagues

Lisa Buckley hugs her mentor Shirley Eide (right) after the group photo for the newly formed Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard at the Holy Rosary Memorial Shrine on May 21, 2025 in LaSalle. (Kyle Russell)

When a nurse is laid to rest after a long and distinguished career, a family might yearn for a way to honor the nurse’s many years of service. In the Illinois Valley, there now is such a way.

Margie Francisco has started Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard. One call to Francisco, and she’ll arrange for a group of nurses in starched whites, decorative capes and caps to appear at a memorial and recite, in unison, the Nightingale Pledge.

“It’s supposed to signify the end of a nurse’s earthly duties,” Francisco said. “Eventually, we’d like to expand to living memorials, perhaps for a nurse who is retiring or a nurse who is in hospice. Or perhaps a pinning ceremony for a new nurse. It can go a lot of directions.”

Nurse honor guards are not new. There are chapters scattered across the nation, with 14 in Illinois, although there are broad regions with no representation.

The Illinois Valley was one of the unserved regions (save for a Grundy County chapter that served eastern La Salle County) until the day Francisco learned of honor guards from a friend and, intrigued with the concept, set about founding a chapter.

It wasn’t hard finding colleagues willing to serve. Francisco retired last year as a nursing instructor at Illinois Valley Community College and knew of other women near retirement with the time and inclination to honor their departed colleagues.

“Almost immediately, I had 15 or 20 volunteers,” she said.

Members of the Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard pose for a group photo on the steps of the Holy Rosary Memorial Shrine on May 21, 2025, in LaSalle. (Kyle Russell)

One of those who jumped at the chance was Deb Puetz of Peru. Puetz had participated in an impromptu memorial for a friend, Debbie Pyzska, who died eight years ago at age 59.

Puetz and other nurses honored Pyzska with the reading of a poem and a “very poignant” final call to duty. It was an honor that Puetz hoped to extend to other nurses.

“I was really, very excited because since my retirement, I’ve been looking for a volunteer opportunity,” Puetz said of joining the honor guard. “And in the next 15 to 20 years, we’re going to be losing a lot of our co-workers and friends.”

There was a financial commitment, as well. Puetz purchased an $80 kit that includes a red and black cape with an ornate clasp as well as a nurse’s cap.

“The cape dates back to the days of Florence Nightingale, when she would go on the battlefield to care for soldiers that were wounded,” Puetz said. “It’s kind of a throwback to that time and the history.”

Similarly, Jeanne Ladzinski of Peru had participated in a memorial for a classmate who died in Joliet, which she described as a “lovely” experience she hopes to reenact for other peers.

“I think that it’ll be well received,” Ladzinski said. “I definitely feel there’s a need in the community, and I think it’ll be embraced not only by La Salle-Peru but other smaller towns in the community.”

Once she enlisted volunteers, Francisco was able to announce a coverage area that includes La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. They soon hope to extend service to Marshall County, as well.

“We’ll eventually create bylaws,” Francisco said, “but we’re ready to go.”

She emphasized that participants do not represent any one hospital or any individual type of nursing, although many of the women in the honor guard had worked at local hospitals, including Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru (now OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center-Peru) and St. Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley.

“We’re a pretty eclectic group,” Francisco said. “There are retired nurses, nurses who are still working and student nurses. It’s a very well-rounded group.”

Among the 24 members is an active nurse, 35-year-old Aubrey Bruck of Ottawa. Although Bruck will have to work around a full-time schedule, she counted several family members in nursing who have died.

“So I think this is a great opportunity to honor them,” Bruck said. “I love to volunteer any way I can, and this is an awesome opportunity and awesome group, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

To arrange for the Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard’s services, contact Francisco at 815-878-5543 or ivnursehonorguard@gmail.com.