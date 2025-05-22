2 years later: Streator-area investigation into missing Joliet man continues

Amos D. Morgan, 63, of Joliet, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. Amos was last seen in the Streator area on May 10. (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

It’s been two years since, Amos D. Morgan, a 63-year-old Joliet man, disappeared while traveling in the Streator area, and multiple questions remain unanswered.

Morgan was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12, 2023, and was last seen in the Streator area two days before that.

Joliet Police Department Sgt. Dwayne English said the investigation still is open and active.

“Unfortunately, there have been no new leads in this case,” he said in an email.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. investigator Josh McGrath said the sheriff’s office will continue to assist the Joliet Police Department with their missing person investigation as needed.

Morgan’s vehicle was found in the Otter Creek Township area about 6 p.m. May 25, 2023. He was last seen driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle was observed in a photograph in Ottawa at 5:12 a.m. May 10, 2023.

Amos’ SUV was found along North 18th Road east of East 22nd Road and was reported to have been first seen at that location May 11, 2023.

Police previously told Shaw Local News Network in November 2024 that the vehicle appeared to be in a similar condition as described by his family. It was an older vehicle with various mechanical issues.

The vehicle was processed by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

McGrath said that at this time, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office cannot provide details regarding items found in Morgan’s vehicle.

Last year, police told Shaw Local that they had continued to conduct searches, including in cooperation with the Decatur Police Department as well as with assistance from the Joliet Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division and volunteer cadaver dog handlers from St. Clair Special Emergency Services Association.

Four searches were conducted in November 2023. These searches included the use of search-and-rescue dogs, including a bloodhound dog, general tracking dogs and cadaver dogs. Authorities performed ground searches coordinated by the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency and aerial searches from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Peru Fire and EMS.

“There have not been any additional searches conducted,” McGrath said.

Police said there are no further leads or developments to provide at this time, but nothing has been ruled out.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, call the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.

The Joliet Police Department remains the lead agency in this investigation.