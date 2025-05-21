Streator High School seniors awarded over $340,000 in scholarships

Students receiving $10,000 and above at the Streator Township High School Honors Awards Night included David Paton, Madelyn Wahl, Leah Krohe, Sonia Proksa, Makenna Ondrey, Wyatt Shultz, Tristin Finley, Nolan Lukach, Joseph Perez and Madelyn Reum. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator Township High School students were awarded over $340,000 in scholarships that were provided by local sponsors at the 45th annual honor awards ceremony this month.

Scholarships awarded during the May 7 event were strictly local funds and student’s merit scholarships from their continued education institutions are not included.

Ninety-one scholarships were awarded to senior class students, who successfully submitted the qualifications required to receive the individual awards.

Scholarship and recipients for 2025 include the following: