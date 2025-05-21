Streator High School seniors awarded over $340,000 in scholarships

Streator Township High School students were awarded over $340,000 in scholarships that were provided by local sponsors at the 45th annual honor awards ceremony this month.
Scholarships awarded during the May 7 event were strictly local funds and student’s merit scholarships from their continued education institutions are not included.
Ninety-one scholarships were awarded to senior class students, who successfully submitted the qualifications required to receive the individual awards.
Scholarship and recipients for 2025 include the following:
- Ag Diversified Scholarship: Kaddie Emm was awarded $500.
- Glen & Elizabeth Baker Memorial: Palmer Phillis was awarded $500.
- Harley & Mary Henry Scholarship: Nolan Lukach, Klay Schaffner and Joyce Walkling were each awarded $500.
- Gerald Sweeden Memorial: Nolan Lukach and Palmer Phillis were each awarded $500.
- Streator Ag Family, Friends & Alumni Scholarship: Nolan Lukach, Annika Michlik, Palmer Phillis, Klay Schaffner and Joyce Walkling were each awarded $400.
- Willard Schroeder Scholarship: Klay Schaffner was awarded $500.
- Educators Award: Lillian Basina was awarded $250.
- Ben Newton Memorial Scholarship: Joyce Walkling and Isaiah Weibel were each awarded $1,000.
- Brett Stone Memorial Scholarship: Nolan Lukach was awarded $4,000.
- Class of 1966 Scholarship: David Paton, Joseph Perez and Wyatt Shultz each received $1,500 for all four years of college.
- Class of 1967-IEP: Leah Krohe was awarded $1,500.
- Class of 1967 Community College: Addison Mumm was awarded $1,500 for two years.
- Class of 1968: Mireyha Ramirez and Brooklyn Stillwell each received $500.
- Class of 1991: Elizabeth Gonzalez was awarded $1,000.
- Constellation LaSalle Station Technical Scholarship: Kylie Simpson was awarded $1,000.
- James Underwood Scholarship: Kylie Nettleingham, Wyatt Shultz and Madelyn Wahl were each awarded $1,000 for all four years of college.
- Class of 1964 Scholarship: Joseph Perez, Joyce Walking and Kaelin Schuster each received $3,000.
- Dieken Nursing Scholarship: Lily Graham and Madison Thompson were each awarded $4,000.
- Fred and Jeanne Beck Scholarship: Tristan Finley received $2,500 all four years of college.
- Hardscrabble Excellence Scholarship: Leah Krohe and Palmer Phillis were awarded $1,000 each. Sonia Proksa and Madelyn Wahl were each awarded $500 each.
- Hiltabrand Legacy Scholarship: Kaelin Schuster was awarded $1,000.
- Hunter Wolfe Memorial Scholarship: Malana Clift, Mya Zavada, Joey Puetz, Sarah Melvin,Madelyn Wahl, Blaize Bressner, Breanna Perrotta, Joyce Walkling, Allison Chalkey, Alexis Patgterson, Emma Rambo, Clayton Lehman, Madelyn Martin, Lyla Gengler and Makenna Ondrey were each awarded $250.
- Jack and Opal Stephens Memorial Scholarship: Madelyn Wahl was awarded $1,000.
- John G. Sorensen: Joseph Perez and Brooklyn Stillwell was awarded $1,000 each.
- John R. & Kathryn L. Solon Scholarship: Madison Proud and Kylie Simpson were each awarded $1,500, including one additional year of college.
- Kiwanis Character Award: Kaddie Emm received a plaque,
- Dave Goerne Memorial Kiwanis Scholarship: Lily Graham and Madelyn Wahl each received $1,000.
- Lions Club Career & Technical Education: Joyce Walkling each awarded $500.
- Lynn Solon Foundation: Leah Krohe, Kylie Nettleingham and Klay Schaffner were awarded $1,500 each.
- PEO-IC Chapter of the Sisterhood: Ella Park and Madelyn Wahl were each awarded $500.
- Phyllis Ryon & Sue Ryon Arkels Memorial: Cheyenne Chandler and Sarah Melvin were each awarded $1,000.
- Sue Ryon Arkels Memorial: Joeylynn Arkels and Kylie Nettleingham each received $1,000.
- Ramza Fester Math Science Scholarship: Kaddie Emm and Palmer Phillis were each awarded $1,000 for four years of college.
- Zonta Young Women in Leadership: Madelyn Wahl was awarded $500.
- Red & White Booster Club Scholarship: Leah Krohe, Madelyn Wahl, Nolan Lukach and David Paton were each awarded $500.
- Richard “Moose” & Jayne Conner Memorial: Nolan Lukach received $1,000.
- Ronald Yuhas Memorial Scholarship: Nolan Ketcham was awarded $2,000.
- Streator Bowling Association: Lyla Gengler
- Streator Leading Ladies Scholarship: Leah Krohe was awarded $500
- Streator Masonic Lodge: Annika Michlik was awarded $1,000
- Streator Masonic Lodge-Trades: Elizabeth Gonzalez was awarded $1,000
- Streator Onized Credit Union Scholarship: Sonia Proksa, Madison Proud and Brooklyn Stillwell were awarded $1,000 each.
- Streator Youth Soccer Scholarship: Josslyn Ostrom, David Paton and Joey Puetz received $250 each.
- Tom Rice Music Scholarship: Kylie Nettleingham was awarded $500.
- Vactor Manufacturing Scholarship: Elizabeth Gonzalez and Ella Park were awarded $500 each.
- Dr. William Ehiling Memorial Scholarship: Riley Matsko, Breanna Perrotta and Alexcia Middleton each received $1,000.
- William Zadkovich Memorial Scholarship: Malana Clift, Kaelin Schuster, Madelyn Wahl and Joyce Walkling were each awarded $1,000 each.
- Beverly Hoag Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Hagie and Ella Park were awarded $1,000 each.
- Bulldog Business Leader Scholarship: Shaelyn Groesbeck and Indyana Hernandez each received $300. Blazie Bressner, Andrew Vogel and Carson Shinkey were each awarded $200.
- Cary C. Barr Scholarship: Jonathan Traeger, Olivia Smith, Destiny Kresbsbach, Lyla Gengler,Lily Graham and Madison Thompson each received $1,000 for all 4 years of college.
- Class of 1959 Scholarship: Bazie Bressner and Indyanan Hernandez were awarded $2,000 each.
- Class of 1965 Scholarship: Allison Chalkey, Emma Devera, Shaelyn Groesbeck, Anthony Mohr and Isaiah Weibel were each awarded $1,000 each.
- Dominic Salviti Memorial Scholarship: Ella Park and Alexis Patterson received $500 each.
- Firefighters Local #56/Jack Dent Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Simpson and Andrew Vogel were each awarded $500.
- Francis Family: Elizabeth Gonalez and Sonia Proksa were each awarded $500.
- Gene Bednar Memorial Scholarship: Clayton Lehman received $1,500.
- Greener Estate: Kylie Nettleingham was awarded $500.
- Herb Gerth Technology Scholarship: Anthony Mohr was awarded $100.
- HSHS St. Mary’s Medical Staff: Joseph Perez received $1,000 and Leah Krohe received $750.
- Jack and Betty Moore Memorial Scholarship: Emma Rambo and Ryan Beck were each awarded $500 each.
- Jessica Daum Memorial: Clifton Bush was awarded $400.
- June Immel Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Patterson was awarded $500.
- Karen Barnwell Memorial Scholarship: Alexcia Middleton and Wyatt Shultz were each awarded $1,000 each.
- Kathleen Kinkade Memorial Scholarship: Lily Graham and Chance Robart received $250 each.
- Kathryn Dose Memorial Scholarship: Brooklyn Stillwell received $500.
- Keith Spaniol Memorial: Thomas Brown was awarded $250.
- Larry T. Lampson Scholarship: Alison Smith was awarded $3,000. Josslyn Ostrom received $2,500. Malana Clift was awarded $2,000 and Emma Rambo was awarded $1,500.
- Madeline Ahean Higgins: Madelyn Reum was awarded $3,000.
- Matthew Olson Memorial Welding: Thomas Brown received $500.
- Milan Barackman Memorial: Breanna Perrotta was awarded $1,000.
- Mulford Scholarship: Joey Puetz and Carson Shinkey were each awarded $2,000 for four years.
- PEO-CM: Leah Krohe was awarded $500.
- Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association Scholarship: Nolan Ketcham received $1,000.
- Shelby and Frieda Proud Achievement Award Scholarship: Melanie Moreno was awarded $500.
- Sharon Coonan Memorial: Brooklyn Stillwell was awarded $2,000.
- SHS Yearbook Hardscrabble: Olivia Willey received $750.
- SHS National Honor Society: Sarah Melvin was awarded $750.
- Streator Community Credit Union: Leah Krohe and Wyatt Schultz were awarded $600 each.
- SHS Federation of Teachers: Wyatt Schultz was awarded $500.
- Streator Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Scholarship: Leah Krohe and Andrew Vogel each received $500. Kaddie Emm, Sarah Melvin, Mckenna Ondrey, Ella Park, Madelyn Wahl and Palmer Phillis were awarded $750 each.
- Superintendents Servant Leadership: Palmer Phillis received $500
- Richard J. Berry Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Beck was awarded $5,000.
- John G. Schmidt Scholarship: Sonia Proksa was awarded $10,000.
- Rose Boyd Gochanour: Makenna Ondrey received $8,000 per year all four years of college.