Streator High School recognized ten students as 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars. They are Ryan Beck, Delroy Jones, Nolan Lukach, Annika Michlik, Joseph Perez, Palmer Phillis, Emma Rambo, Madelyn Reum, Klay Schaffner and Mya Zavada. (Photo provided by Steator High School)

This award is based on the combination of the students’ exemplary college entrance exam scores (ACT/SAT) and their sixth semester class rank and GPA.