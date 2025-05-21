St. Bede, Princeton softball regionals postponed again to Thursday

Mother Nature continues to throw curve balls at Bureau County sporting events.

Rains over night and this morning have postponed local softball and baseball tournaments once again.

St. Bede Athletic Director Mike Armatto said tonight’s games in the Class 2A St. Bede softball regional will now be played on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, 2600 Plank Rd, in Peru by the following schedule:

Game 2 - (2) Chillicothe IVC vs. (9) Hall, 5 p.m.

Game 3 - (3) Peru St. Bede vs. (7) El Paso- Gridley, 7 p.m.

The IVC-Hall game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but had been pushed back to Wednesday.

The St. Bede regional championship remains on schedule for 5 p.m. Friday at St. Bede

The Princeton Class 2A softball regional will also be pushed back for the second time.

The Morrison (19-4) vs. Somonauk (8-12) originally scheduled for Tuesday and moved to Wednesday, will now be played Thursday.

The Princeton (14-10) vs. Sandwich (12-10) semifinal has been pushed back to Friday with the regional championship moved to 11 a.m. Saturday from Friday.

The Bureau Valley regional baseball and softball games scheduled for today are still on at this time, according to Superintendent Jason Stabler, as they work on the fields.

The Storm softball team is scheduled to play Stillman Valley at 4:30 p.m.

In the BV baseball regional, Chillicothe IVC is scheduled to play (8) Kewanee at 4:30 p.m.