May 21, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Spring Valley JFK athletes compete in IESA State Track & Field finals

By Kevin Hieronymus
JFK State Track

Spring Valley JFK students competing in the IESA Class 2A State Track and Field finals in East Peoria were (front row, from left) Camden Baracani, Sergio Penaloza-Morales, Miles Arellano, Jax Ponsetti, Wes Baltikauski, Jett Ponsetti and Leo Curran; and (bottom) Aubrie Pellegrini, Yaz Mandjuano, Vivi Verucchi, Khloe Rafferty-Moore and McKenna Biagioni.

Twelve athletes from Spring Valley JFK qualified in the IESA Class 2A State Track and Field finals in East Peoria on May 16-17.

The seventh grade boys 4x100 relay of Jett Ponsetti, Leo Curran, Wes Baltikauski and Sergio Penaloza-Morales finished 17th, hitting a new PR to end the season. Alternates were Camden Baracani and Miles Arellano.

Yaz Mandjuano placed 10th place in the seventh grade girls 1,600

Jaxon Ponsetti qualified in the eighth-grade shot put, finishing 15th.

The eighth grade girls 4x4 relay of Khloe Rafferty-Moore, McKenna Biagioni, Yaz Mandjuano and Vivi Verucchi finished 21st with a new PR to end their season. Aubrie Pellegrini was an alternate.

Have a Question about this article?