Spring Valley JFK athletes compete in IESA State Track & Field finals

Twelve athletes from Spring Valley JFK qualified in the IESA Class 2A State Track and Field finals in East Peoria on May 16-17.
The seventh grade boys 4x100 relay of Jett Ponsetti, Leo Curran, Wes Baltikauski and Sergio Penaloza-Morales finished 17th, hitting a new PR to end the season. Alternates were Camden Baracani and Miles Arellano.
Yaz Mandjuano placed 10th place in the seventh grade girls 1,600
Jaxon Ponsetti qualified in the eighth-grade shot put, finishing 15th.
The eighth grade girls 4x4 relay of Khloe Rafferty-Moore, McKenna Biagioni, Yaz Mandjuano and Vivi Verucchi finished 21st with a new PR to end their season. Aubrie Pellegrini was an alternate.