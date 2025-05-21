Spring Valley JFK athletes compete in IESA State Track & Field finals

Spring Valley JFK students competing in the IESA Class 2A State Track and Field finals in East Peoria were (front row, from left) Camden Baracani, Sergio Penaloza-Morales, Miles Arellano, Jax Ponsetti, Wes Baltikauski, Jett Ponsetti and Leo Curran; and (bottom) Aubrie Pellegrini, Yaz Mandjuano, Vivi Verucchi, Khloe Rafferty-Moore and McKenna Biagioni.

Twelve athletes from Spring Valley JFK qualified in the IESA Class 2A State Track and Field finals in East Peoria on May 16-17.

The seventh grade boys 4x100 relay of Jett Ponsetti, Leo Curran, Wes Baltikauski and Sergio Penaloza-Morales finished 17th, hitting a new PR to end the season. Alternates were Camden Baracani and Miles Arellano.

Yaz Mandjuano placed 10th place in the seventh grade girls 1,600

Jaxon Ponsetti qualified in the eighth-grade shot put, finishing 15th.

The eighth grade girls 4x4 relay of Khloe Rafferty-Moore, McKenna Biagioni, Yaz Mandjuano and Vivi Verucchi finished 21st with a new PR to end their season. Aubrie Pellegrini was an alternate.