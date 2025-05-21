Ottawa pizzeria to open second location in DeKalb

Iniga Pizzeria is seen Saturday, May 5, 2025, in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Ottawa‘s Iniga Pizzeria is planning to open a second location in DeKalb.

The DeKalb location at 206 E. Lincoln Highway will open in June.

The establishment offers wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza.

The Ottawa location opened at 215 W. Jefferson St. in 2019.

