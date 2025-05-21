Ottawa can’t overcome Metamora’s quick start in 2A regional defeat

Georgia Kirkpatrick (8) of Ottawa pushes away Emersyn Hutchison (2) Of Metamora whilst dribbling ball on Tuesday, May 21, 2025 at Malone Field in Metamora. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

METAMORA – The Ottawa girls soccer team played host Metamora nearly even in the final 68 minutes of Tuesday night’s Class 2A regional semifinal at Malone Field.

Unfortunately, the subsectional No. 4-seeded Redbirds used the opening 12 minutes to find the back of the net three times and eventually posted a 4-1 victory over the No. 6 Pirates

Metamora (9-8-4) now advances to Friday’s championship match against top-seeded Morton, which rolled past La Salle-Peru 9-0 in the evening’s opening match.

Ottawa – which recorded victories in five of its last seven outings – finished the season 9-10.

Ayla Covalsky (28) of Ottawa controls ball on Tuesday, May 21, 2025 at Malone Field in Metamora. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” Ottawa coach Kevin Olesen said. “We had an unfortunate first twelve minutes to start the match tonight, whether it was a tough bounce or good plays, but you have to credit Metamora for being in position to capitalize on those chances.”

Metamora senior forward Emerson Graf scored the first of her three consecutive goals 70 seconds in on a 15-yard shot after picking up a errant clearing attempt by the Pirates. Graf then tallied in the 8th and 12th minutes, the first coming off a nifty crossing pass from the right wing by Izzy Nieto.

“They sent an early message to us, but I thought our girls did an excellent job of responding, kept their composure and established back some control,” Olesen said. “We were able to get one back before halftime and had a few other pretty good chances after that, but just couldn’t convert.”

Ottawa — which had a shot hit the crossbar in the 6th minute — made it a two-goal match in the 22nd minute when freshman Georgia Kirkpatrick stole the ball near midfield and sent a perfect lead pass ahead. Pirates sophomore Chloe Carmona outraced a Redbirds defender to the ball and sent a shot from 18 yards out past keeper Kristen Hoenert (seven saves).

Taylor Brandt (26) of Ottawa kicks ball on Tuesday, May 21, 2025 at Malone Field in Metamora. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of this team,” said junior captain and center defender Taylor Brandt, who in a classy gesture was given a player of the match badge from members of the Metamora team following the contest. “Like Coach said, the first 12 minutes tonight we didn’t play well, but Metamora also made a couple of really good plays to score.

“I felt like we picked things up after falling behind so quickly. I felt like we were a step faster and more aggressive. We just didn’t play that way to start. If we had, who knows?”

Metamora, which did a good job limiting chances for Ottawa in the second half, added a penalty-kick goal by Emersyn Hutchison with 12 minutes remaining after the Pirates were ruled to have committed a foul in the box.

Kalie Anderson (14) of Ottawa contemplates inbound throw on Tuesday, May 21, 2025 at Malone Field in Metamora. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The hosts held a 16-13 advantage in total shots, including 11-8 in on-target chances, and held a 5-4 margin in corner kicks.

Ottawa’s junior keeper, Shaelyn Miller, made nine saves, including a sensational stop in the early moments of the second half to keep her team within two goals.

“I feel like as a program we have played some of the best soccer we have in a while, and I really liked the progress we made throughout the season,” Olesen said. “Many of these girls will be coming back, and they all believe in themselves, so I’m excited to see what we can do in the coming seasons.

“I’d also like to thank the seniors this year. They’ve been great to work with.”