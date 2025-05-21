2025 BCR sectional boys track & field previews

Princeton senior Cade Odell is a returning Class 2A state medalist in the shot put. The Tigers will compete in the Pontiac Sectional on Wednesday. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional

When: Wednesday; field events start at 3:30 p.m., running at 5:30 p.m.

Area teams: DePue, Fieldcrest, Hall, Henry-Midland, Putnam County and St. Bede.

Other teams: Bloomington Central Catholic, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, Downs Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Fisher, Flanagan-Cornell, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, LeRoy, Lowpoint-Washburn, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Ridgeview.

Worthy of note: St. Bede senior Greyson Marincic is a returning state qualifier in both hurdles and has ran state-qualifying times of 15.79 seconds and 41.50.

Next: The top two place-finishers and those reaching state qualifying standards will advance to the 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, beginning Thursday.

Class 1A Rockridge Sectional

When: Thursday; field events start at 3 p.m., running at 5 p.m.

Area teams: Amboy, Bureau Valley.

Other teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Lena-Winslow, Milledgeville, Morrison, Newman, Orion, Pearl City, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge, Stockton, West Carroll.

Worthy of note: Bureau Valley returns two state qualifiers: seniors Landon Hulsing, who was seventh in the discus, and Justin Moon in triple jump. Both have met the state standards in those events and as well as high jump this year. Amboy’s Joel Billhorn has run the state standard in the 400 with a time of 50.99.

Next: The top two place-finishers and those reaching state qualifying standards will advance to the 1A state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, beginning Thursday.

Class 2A Pontiac Sectional

When: Wednesday; field events start at 3:30 p.m., running at 5:30 p.m.

Area teams: Princeton, Kewanee, La Salle-Peru.

Other teams: Braidwood Reed-Custer, Chillicothe IVC, Coal City, Galesburg, Geneseo, Herscher, Manteno, Monmouth-Roseville, Morris, Peotone, Pontiac, Sherrard, Streator.

Worthy of note: Princeton boasts three Three Rivers Conference champions in senior Cade Odell (shot), junior Casey Etheridge (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and freshman Landen Hoffman (discus). Odell placed third in shot at sectionals and fourth at state last year behind teammate Payne Miller, who was third. Hoffman is one of the top ranked freshman discus throwers in the nation. Both Odell (53-9 3/4) and Hoffman (15-8) have thrown the 2A state-qualifying standards, as has senior Ian Morris (158-2) in discus and Etheridge (40.92) in the 300 hurdles.

Next: The top two place-finishers and those reaching state qualifying standards will advance to the 2A state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, beginning Friday.