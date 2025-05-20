Triumph to host barbershop, bluegrass groups Saturday

Barbershop and Bluegrass will bring two Americana groups to the Triumph community center this Saturday.

Attendees are invited to bring a dish to pass with dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. and entertainment starting at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Ophir Community Building, 3907 E. 752nd Road.

Admission is $10. Children 8 years and younger are free.

The evening will begin with a performance by Rockford-based barbershop quartet 2nd Opinion, which has been performing in Illinois nad Wisconsin for 19 years.

They will be followed by bluegrass band Maggie’s Ridge, a group of five musicians from northern Illinois.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association.