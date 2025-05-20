St. Bede softball regional games postponed to Wednesday at Veteran Park

St. Bede's Macy Strauch lets go of a throw to Seneca on Monday, May 12, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. Tuesday's St. Bede regional games have been postponed to Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

Mother Nature has thrown a curve ball on the local Class 2A softball regional semifinals.

Today’s game at the St. Bede Regional between Hall (6-22) and IVC (17-13) has been postponed to 5 p.m. Wednesday to be followed by St. Bede (13-12) vs. El Paso-Gridley (4-19) at 7 p.m.

Since St. Bede’s field has no lights, Wednesday’s games will be played at Veterans Memorial Park, 2600 Plank Rd, Peru.

The regional championship will be played at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Bede.

Tuesday’s semifinal of the Class 2A Princeton Regional has been postponed to Wednesday with Morrison (19-4) and Somonauk (8-12) now playing at 4:30 p.m. Host Princeton’s game with has been rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday with the finals to remain on Friday.

Bureau Valley also pushed its regional semifinals back a day. The host Storm (16-16) and Stillman Valley will now play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with Oregon (19-10) and Erie-Prophetstown (14-9) playing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship remains at 4:30 p.m. Friday.