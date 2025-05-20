May 20, 2025
St. Bede softball regional games postponed to Wednesday at Veteran Park

BV, Princeton regional semifinals also postponed today

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Macy Strauch lets go of a throw to Seneca on Monday, May 12, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. Tuesday's St. Bede regional games have been postponed to Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

Mother Nature has thrown a curve ball on the local Class 2A softball regional semifinals.

Today’s game at the St. Bede Regional between Hall (6-22) and IVC (17-13) has been postponed to 5 p.m. Wednesday to be followed by St. Bede (13-12) vs. El Paso-Gridley (4-19) at 7 p.m.

Since St. Bede’s field has no lights, Wednesday’s games will be played at Veterans Memorial Park, 2600 Plank Rd, Peru.

The regional championship will be played at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Bede.

Tuesday’s semifinal of the Class 2A Princeton Regional has been postponed to Wednesday with Morrison (19-4) and Somonauk (8-12) now playing at 4:30 p.m. Host Princeton’s game with has been rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday with the finals to remain on Friday.

Bureau Valley also pushed its regional semifinals back a day. The host Storm (16-16) and Stillman Valley will now play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with Oregon (19-10) and Erie-Prophetstown (14-9) playing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship remains at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

