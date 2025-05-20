Princeton Area Chamber to host Princeton Mile race June 7

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Princeton Mile race at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Apollo Theater, 455 S. Main St., Princeton.

The race offers a one-of-a-kind experience for both competitive runners and participants wanting to have fun. A $1,000 prize will be awarded to one female and one male runner registered in the elite category. The race route begins at the theater and ends at Rotary Park. Every participant who crosses the finish line will receive a complimentary doughnut from Miss Betsy’s bakery.

The Princeton Mile is the same day as the Princeton Rotary Club’s fourth annual Shrimpfest, which will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Rotary Park. The mile experience will lead participants into the event. Princeton Main Street retailers also will hold sidewalk sales Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7.