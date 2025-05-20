Ottawa farm stand finds new home

Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand in Ottawa is moving to a new location. (Shaw Media file photo)

Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand in Ottawa is moving to a new location.

The longtime farm stand has been located on Gentleman Road behind Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. The farm land recently went up for sale and, according to the farm stand’s owner Tim Goetsch, has sold.

Goetsch is moving to the former Ottawa Greenhouse, 1600 Ottawa Ave.

In a post Sunday on the business’ Facebook page, Goetsch said he will provide more information soon.

“I look forward to seeing all of you,” he wrote.