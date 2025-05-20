May 20, 2025
Ottawa farm stand finds new home

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand in Ottawa is moving to a new location.

The longtime farm stand has been located on Gentleman Road behind Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. The farm land recently went up for sale and, according to the farm stand’s owner Tim Goetsch, has sold.

Goetsch is moving to the former Ottawa Greenhouse, 1600 Ottawa Ave.

In a post Sunday on the business’ Facebook page, Goetsch said he will provide more information soon.

“I look forward to seeing all of you,” he wrote.

