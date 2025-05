FILE – Members of the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540 fire volleys honoring those who served during the 2023 Veterans Day ceremony in Mendota. (Tom Collins)

The Mendota Memorial Day program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, 2025, at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota.

The Veterans Memorial Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 and Auxiliary and American Legion Post 540 will participate.

Opening address will be delivered by Master of Ceremonies Bill Hunt. Invocation and benediction will be by Jay Miller. Guest speaker will be by Jeff Simonton, chief operating officer at Black Brothers.