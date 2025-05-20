Man hospitalized after reports of naked man on psychedelic mushrooms at Starved Rock

A man was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru after having an adverse reaction to psychedelic mushrooms at Starved Rock State Park, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said. (Scott Anderson)

A man was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru after having an adverse reaction to psychedelic mushrooms Monday at Starved Rock State Park, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said.

Authorities responded at 5:45 p.m. Monday for report of a naked and masturbating man at French Canyon, police said.

He was taken to OSF for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

This is the second time in two weeks authorities have been called to the park for report of someone having an adverse reaction to psychedelic mushrooms, Wire said.

No charges had been filed at the time of the incident, Wire said. He also noted he couldn’t be charged for use of psychedelic mushrooms because his friends called 911.

The Illinois Good Samaritan Law allows someone who calls 91-1 or seeks other emergency medical help for an overdose.

He could be charged with public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, which is an act of lewd exposure, according to the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

No further information is available.