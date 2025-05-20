Festival 56 in Princeton seeking host families for upcoming summer season

Festival 56 in Princeton is seeking host families for performers for its upcoming summer season.

This can be a rewarding experience, the theater said in a news release. Host families will have the opportunity to forge connections with performers from various backgrounds.

By opening their homes, they will provide performers with a comfortable and supportive environment where they can rest and recharge after rehearsals and performances. This also is an opportunity to be part of the world of theater.

If you’re interested in becoming a host family, call Tammy Tieman at 815-878-1253 for information and to discuss the arrangement details.