Caton Road intersection to close Wednesday morning

The intersection of Caton Road and North 30th Road in Ottawa will be closed to through traffic Wednesday morning for utility work. (Bill Freskos)

Weather permitting, the intersection of Caton Road and North 30th Road in Ottawa will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, for water main extension work.

Eastbound traffic on North 30th Road heading toward West Etna Road, as well as southbound traffic on West Etna Road turning west onto North 30th Road, will be detoured to Bona Terra Drive and Oak Terrace.

Work at the intersection is expected to be completed and the area reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Construction will continue south along the side of Caton Road over the next two weeks, but no further traffic interruptions are anticipated, according to contractors.