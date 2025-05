BCR regional softball update, May 20

2A Bureau Valley Regional

Monday: (6) Bureau Valley 16, Rock Falls 10

Wednesday: Game 2 - (2) Stillman Valley vs. (6) Bureau Valley (16-16), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (3) Oregon (19-10) vs. (5) Erie-Prophetstown (14-9), 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 4:30 p.m.

2A Princeton Regional

Monday: (8) Somonauk 12, (10) Mendota 2

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Morrison (19-4) vs. (8) Somonauk (8-12), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (4) Princeton (14-10) vs. (7) Sandwich (12-10), 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 4:30 p.m.

2A St. Bede Regional

Monday: (9) Hall 15, (10) Fieldcrest 3

Wednesday: Game 2 - (2) Chillicothe IVC (17-13) vs. (9) Hall (6-22), 5 p.m.Game 3 - (3) St. Bede (13-12) vs. (7) El Paso-Gridley (4-19), 7 p.m. (site to be determined).

Friday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 5 p.m.