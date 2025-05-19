Track update: Princeton wins four championships at Three Rivers meet

Princeton's Casey Etheridge swept the hurdles in Friday's Three Rivers Meet at Sherard. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton had three individual conference champions, winning four events in Friday’s Three Rivers Conference boys track & field meet at Sherrard.

PHS junior Casey Etheridge swept the hurdles, running the 110-meter hurdles in 15.92 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.8.

Casey Etheridge

The Tigers also swept the throws with senior Cade Odell winning the shot put (15.63 meters) and freshman Landen Hoffman winning the discus (48.68).

Princeton placed fourth as a team with 76 points behind Orion (91.5), Kewanee (88) and Mercer County (87).

Hall’s Jeremy Smith placed fourth in the triple jump (12.13m).

Girls heading to state

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich heads the Bureau County contingent to this week’s IHSA Class 1A girls state track & field finals.

Bosnich was sectional champion at Rockridge in the 100 and 300 hurdles and also qualified in the 100 and 200. She set area records in both hurdles with times of 14.63 seconds and 44.27 and is seeded first in both events.

Lily Bosnich

Joining Bosnich at the 1A state meet are teammate Kijah Lucas (high jump), Bureau Valley junior Maddie Wetzell (3,200) and freshmen Elise House (400) and Mya Shipp (400), who finished 1-2 in the 400 at the Rockridge Sectional, and Amboy-La Moille-Ohio’s Maddie Althaus, who qualified on time in the 400.

The Storm also qualified their 4x800 relay of Emma Mussche, Gemma Moore, Wetzell and House, who placed fourth at the Rockridge Sectional with a state-qualifying time of 10:35.51. They are seeded 13th at state.

Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll returns to the 2A finals beginning Friday as sectional champion in the 400 meters with her personal record time of 59.18. She is seeded 11th.

Driscoll placed ninth at state a year ago.

Camryn Driscoll

Boys sectionals on tap

Area boys track teams will be running sectionals at three sites across Illinois this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

In 1A, DePue, Hall and St. Bede will run at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional on Wednesday while Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio and Bureau Valley head to Thursday’s Rockridge Sectional.

Princeton will compete in 2A at the Pontiac Sectional on Wednesday.