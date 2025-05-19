La Salle man convicted of sexual contact with 13-year-old

A La Salle man pleaded guilty Friday to having unlawful sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Richard Lombardi, 30, received four years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Lombardi appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying a possible prison sentence to three to seven years.

Lombardi, who is eligible for day-for-day good time, declined an opportunity to address his judge before sentencing.

He had been charged following a La Salle police investigation launched when authorities were alerted to illicit contact.