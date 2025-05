Illinois Fallen Soldier Tree Memorial at Illini State Park in Marseilles, Feb. 15, 2024. Volunteer students from Milton Pope School are set to assist in maintaining the memorial next week. (Julie Barichello)

Students from Milton Pope School in Marseilles will visit Illini State Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, to help maintain the Trees for Fallen Soldiers memorial.

The group will assist with spreading mulch and planting food plots as part of the annual community service project.

The event is organized in partnership with local volunteer and retired Laborers Local 393 business manager David Raikes.