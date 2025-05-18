May 18, 2025
May 18 - May 24, 2025: The Times area’s prep sports schedule

By J.T. Pedelty
Earlville's Madilyn Sterchi competes in the shot put during the Class 1A Sectional track meet on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Seneca High School.

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, May 19

Baseball: Ottawa at Plano, Morris at Streator, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – El Paso-Gridley at Peoria Notre Dame 4:30 p.m.; 2A Johnsburg Regional – Genoa-Kingston vs. Marian 4:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional – Serena at Earlville 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – WFC at Gardner-S. Wilmington 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Sterling at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.; 2A BHRA Regional – Watseka at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – Fieldcrest at Hall 4:30 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Mendota at Somonauk/Leland 4:30 p.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – St. Anne at Donovan 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – WFC at Dwight 4:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Yorkville Christian at Aurora Christian 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20

Softball: Geneseo at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.; 2A BHRA Regional – Seneca vs. Watseka/Hoopeston winner 4:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. BHRA 6:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – IVC vs. Fieldcrest/Hall winner 5 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Morrison vs. Mendota/Somonauk winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – Marquette vs. St. Anne/Donovan winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Serena vs. WFC/Dwight winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Newark vs. Yorkville Christian/Aurora Christian winner 5 p.m., Earlville vs. Indian Creek 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: 2A Metamora Regional: Morton vs. La Salle-Peru 5 p.m., Metamora vs. Ottawa 7 p.m.; 2A Kaneland Regional – Kaneland vs. IMSA/HBR co-op winner 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Streator at East Peoria, 4 p.m.

Boys track and field: Somonauk (B) at Indian Creek

Wednesday, May 21

Baseball: Streator at Ottawa baseball, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Coal City Regional – Wilmington vs. Seneca 4:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Brimfield vs. EPG/PND winner 4:30 p.m.; 2A Johnsburg Regional – North Boone vs. G-K/Marian winner 4:30 p.m., Johnsburg vs. Sandwich 7 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – Marquette vs. Serena/Earlville winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – Dwight vs. WFC/GSW winner 4:30 p.m.

Softball: 2A St. Bede Regional – St. Bede vs. El Paso-Gridley 5 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Princeton vs. Sandwich 4:30 p.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – Milford vs. Grant Park 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Gardner-S. Wilmington vs. Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa in 3A Minooka Sectional, 2 p.m.; Streator, La Salle-Peru, Morris, Princeton in 2A Pontiac Sectional, Sandwich, Mendota in 2A Rochelle Sectional, Dwight/GSW, Earlville, Newark, Marquette, Seneca, Somonauk/Leland in 1A Seneca Sectional, FCW, Putnam Co., Henry-Midland, Fieldcrest, St. Bede, Hall in 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional

Thursday, May 22

Baseball: Geneseo at Ottawa, Streator at Plano, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Coal City Regional – Coal City vs. Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Farmington vs. Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – Newark vs. Somonauk 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – LeRoy vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship 6 p.m.

Girls track and field: IHSA State Meet (Charleston)

Friday, May 23

Baseball: Oswego at Ottawa, La Salle-Peru at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: 2A BHRA Regional – championship 4 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – championship 5 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – championship 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: 2A Metamora Regional: championship, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru, Morris, Ottawa, St. Bede, Princeton, Streator in 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional

Girls track and field: IHSA State Meet (Charleston)

Saturday, May 24

Baseball: 2A Coal City Regional – championship 11 a.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – championship 11 a.m.; 2A Johnsburg Regional – championship 6:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – championship 11 a.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – championship 11 a.m.

Softball: East Peoria at Streator, 10 a.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – championship 11 a.m.

Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru, Morris, Ottawa, St. Bede, Princeton, Streator in 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional

Girls track and field: IHSA State Meet (Charleston)

