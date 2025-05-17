IVCC board to meet Tuesday, May 20

OGLESBY - The Illinois Valley Community College board of trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, in board room C-307.

Agenda items include personnel appointments, administrative contracts, the campus farmland lease extension, and a counseling and peer services contract extension.

The full agenda and board materials links are available online at ivcc.edu/board. The meeting can be accessed by the public at link ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/84582632849 and meeting ID number 845 8263 2849. To dial in, call 312-626-6799.

The board will meet on the third Tuesday of each month for the rest of the year. The 2025 meeting schedule is available at ivcc.edu/board/board_meeting_dates.php .