Illinois Extension to host open houses in June

The University of Illinois Extension invited the community to an open house at the Extension Education Center and Community Teaching Kitchen located at 944 First St., La Salle in 2020. The extension will host three open houses in June at Ottawa, Princeton and Henry for residents to meet local staff and learn about programs.

The University of Illinois Extension will host open houses in Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties from June 9 to 11.

The events, called the Illinois Extension Roadshow, give residents a chance to meet local staff; explore hands-on programs; and see how the Extension helps the community through youth activities, agriculture and more.

“We’d like to invite our communities to visit our offices and learn more about the services we offer,” Extension Director Erin Orwig said. “We look forward to showcasing our programs.”

Open houses will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

June 9: Bureau County office, 850 Thompson St., Becker Professional Suites, Princeton

June 10: La Salle County office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa

June 11: Marshall-Putnam office, 509 Front St., Henry

For more information or to register, visit the Extension’s website.

Anyone needing accommodations is encouraged to contact Erin Orwig at eorwig@illinois.edu or 815-875-2878 in advance.