Fort du Rocher DAR chapter earns 2024 ‘Website Review’ badge

Fort du Rocher Officers 2025-2027 Front: Alice Giberson- Chaplain, Margaret Carr-Recording Secretary. Back: Diane McCully-Historian, Ruth Meinhardt-Registrar, Donna Jungnickel-Past Regent, Beverly Richardson-Regent, Lonnie Schafer- First Vice Regent, Sharon Presse-Corresponding Secretary. Not Pictured: Amanda Simpson Second Vice Regent, Audra Goy-Treasurer, Betty Bauman-Librarian. (Photo provided by Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution)

The Fort du Rocher chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 12 at the Hume-Carnegie Library.

Regent Donna Jungnickel presided over the meeting.

Jungnickel announced that the chapter earned the 2024 “Website Review” badge. The site must follow NSDAR policies to inform the public about DAR’s historic preservation, education and patriotism mission to receive the badge.

She also announced that the Rochelle chapter celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Illinois District II Mini Tour will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 at the River Heights Golf Club. The state conference is set from May 29 through June 1 in Bloomington. President General Pamela Rouse Wright will be in attendance.

Wright noted some of the administration achievements: DAR members had given more than 20 million Service to America volunteer hours and $1 million in donations to the Military Women’s Memorial.

Alice Giberson read about Nicole Malachawski, the Thunderbirds’ first female pilot, and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s first female commander. During the Native American minute, chapter members learned how American Indians volunteered to serve during World War I even though they were not considered citizens. The Cherokee Phoenix was the first bilingual newspaper. The Illinois Potawatomi is the only federally recognized tribe in Illinois.

The flag minute described the Continental Army’s first flag. The flag had 13 alternating red and white stripes. The Union Jack was in the upper corner.

The patriot minute explained how the Rhode Island plan promised Blacks pay for service and freedom if they were slaves. Sigby Talbut, a slave, was part of the Black regiment that served five consecutive years. Unfortunately, at the end of the war, no funds were available to pay the troops.

National Defender reported that Earnest Hemingway joined the American Red Cross in 1917, before the U.S. declared World War I. He was an ambulance driver on the Italian front, handing out chocolate to the soldiers. Hemingway was hit by a shell. Two of the four in the dugout were killed. When he regained consciousness, Hemingway carried the fourth man to the first aid dugout. He received the Italia Medal of Honor “Croce de Guerra.” Hemingway’s experiences in the war influenced his future books.

Bev Richardson gave members tips during a Financial Literacy Challenge. The meeting closed with the installation of new officers for 2025 to 2027.

The next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Mendota. The meeting will include discussion of the chapter’s booth at the Sweet Corn Festival and Lunch in the Park on Sept. 26. The Fort du Rocher webpage can be viewed at fortdurocherchapternsdar.com.

Any woman older than 18 whose lineage traces back to a Revolutionary War patriot who wishes to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to attend the next meeting or go online to dar.org.