Logan’s Oasis to host dodgeball tournament fundraiser May 31

Logan’s Oasis Organization will host a dodgeball tournament fundraiser to support the installation of the planned playground at Marilla Park in Streator on Saturday, May 31, at the Streator Armory, 401 W Bridge St. L-R Bucky Crank, Melissa Crank , Zayden Boyer, Will Veach, Caitlin Veach, Aubree Goralczyk. Front Kaibrey Crank and Kaison Crank. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Logan’s Oasis Organization will host a dodgeball tournament fundraiser Saturday, May 31, at the Streator Armory, 401 W. Bridge St.

The tournament is open to all ages, with a separate bracket for participants 12 and older.

Team registration is from 9:45 to 11 a.m., with games officially starting at 11:30 a.m. Teams can have up to 10 players, and the entry fee is $10 per person.

The event also will feature concessions and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will benefit Logan’s Oasis Organization and its ongoing efforts to support a planned playground project at Marilla Park.

The organization has been making significant progress this year in raising its fundraising goal of $65,000 and the playground’s overall plans, with blueprints of the park coming earlier this year.

Melissa Crank said the playground is expected to be installed late this summer.