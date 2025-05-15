Six Spanish and four German students at Princeton High recognized for language proficiency

Princeton High School recognized six Spanish IV and four German IV students on Monday during awards night for demonstrating significant progress toward achieving a high level of proficiency in English and a foreign language.

Last April, PHS students, taught by Kelsey Sarver and Candice Fetzer, took the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy test, the school said in a Thursday news release. The State Seal of Biliteracy is a recognition given to graduating high school students who have demonstrated a high level of proficiency in English and in reading, writing, listening, and speaking in another language.

According to the news release, if a student receives this honor, they receive a special seal on their diploma, transcripts, and can earn college credits toward foreign language requirements.

The students also have the additional opportunity of being awarded the Global Seal of Biliteracy, which is a resume-worthy opportunity to be globally recognized for their bilingual and biliterate abilities and the possibility to receive the State Commendation for Biliteracy.