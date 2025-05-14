May 14, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Marseilles citywide rummage sales set for this weekend

More than 50 sales planned across town; maps will be available at local businesses

By Bill Freskos
Patrons rummage through the used book sale Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during Ottawa's Lit Fest. Rain hampered some of the afternoon activities of the festival, but the used book sale continued.

File: Patrons rummage through the used book sale Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during Ottawa's Lit Fest. (Derek Barichello)

The Marseilles Spring Rummage Sales are set for Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, with more than 50 sales scheduled throughout the city.

Sales will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, rain or shine.

A map of participating locations will be available later this week at Circle K, Casey’s, and D&S Grocery.

Restroom facilities will be available at Knudson Park on Lincoln Street, Danielson Park on Prairie Street, and a portable toilet will be located at Broadway Park.

The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Have a Question about this article?