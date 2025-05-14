Marseilles citywide rummage sales set for this weekend

The Marseilles Spring Rummage Sales are set for Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, with more than 50 sales scheduled throughout the city.
Sales will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, rain or shine.
A map of participating locations will be available later this week at Circle K, Casey’s, and D&S Grocery.
Restroom facilities will be available at Knudson Park on Lincoln Street, Danielson Park on Prairie Street, and a portable toilet will be located at Broadway Park.
The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.