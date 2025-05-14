‘Learn, Grow, Share’ Garden Planting Day set May 17 in Henry

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H and University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners invite the community to a special “Learn, Grow, Share” Garden Planting Day on Saturday, May 17, at the Henry United Methodist Church, 225 Lincoln Street, Henry. (Earleen Hinton)

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H and University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners invite the community to a special “Learn, Grow, Share” Garden Planting Day on Saturday, May 17, at the Henry United Methodist Church, 225 Lincoln Street, Henry.

This hands-on community event will bring together youth and experienced gardeners to plant the community Learn, Grow, Share Garden — an educational and service-based project designed to teach gardening skills, promote healthy eating, and donate fresh produce to local community members via two free standing food pantries, located in Henry and McNabb, throughout the growing season.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join the effort, whether you’re a seasoned gardener or simply interested in learning how to grow food. Tools, supplies and guidance will be provided by the Master Gardeners and 4-H program.

“This project is all about giving back while learning something new,” said Bethany Salisbury, Master Gardener and 4-H Cloverbud Leader. “We’re proud to help our community grow – literally and figuratively.”

The event kicks off at 9 a.m., with planting activities continuing throughout the morning. Light refreshments will be available.

For information or to volunteer, contact Youth Development Coordinator, Anne Scheel or Master Gardener Coordinator, Bettyann Harrison the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office at 309-364-2356.