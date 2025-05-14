Jack Jablonski drives in game-winner for Hall, St. Bede baseball sweeps Seneca: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Hall 5, Kewanee 4: Jack Jablonski doubled in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Red Devils to a Three Rivers East win at Kewanee on Tuesday.

Jablonski went 2 for 4 while Jaxton Pinter had a hit and two RBIs and Luke Bryant had a hit and RBI.

Bryant, the second of three Hall hurlers, earned the win with 2 1/3 innings in relief.

St. Bede 8, Seneca 2: Gino Ferrari (two RBIs) and Aiden Mullane (RBI) had two hits apiece as the Bruins finished the sweep over the Irish with a Tri-County Conference victory on the Irish’s turf.

Carson Riva and Alan Spencer each added RBI hits for the Bruins, who improved to 23-4 and 11-3 in the Tri-County.

Ferrari pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, allowing nine hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.

IVC 7, Princeton 0: IVC’s Grant Bramer shut out the Tigers on three hits with seven strikeouts in a nonconference game at Chillicothe.

Jordan Reinhardt, Nolan Kloepping and Luke Smith, the losing pitcher, each had one hit for the Tigers (8-11-1).

Softball

Seneca 5, St. Bede 2: The Irish defeated the Bruins for the second night in a row in Tri-County Conference play at Seneca. Macy Strauch had a RBI hit for St. Bede (13-12) with Lily McClain driving in the other run.

Kewanee 10, Hall 0 (6 inn.): Kalleigh Gale no-hit the Red Devils on eight strikeouts to pitch the Boilermakers to a Three Rivers East victory at Kewanee.

Princeton 9, Mercer County 3: The Tigresses rapped out 14 hits on the way to a Three Rivers crossover win at Aledo.

Caroline Keutzer led the hit parade with three hits, including a double, while Sam Woolley (homer, double, four RBIs) and Avah Oertel added two hits each for the Tigresses, who improved to 14-10. Keely Lawson doubled.

Reese Reviglio went the distance for the win, allowing six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Bureau Valley 4: Carly Reglin had an RBI hit, one of four hits for the Storm in a Lincoln Trail conference loss at Annawan. Reglin took the loss in the circle.

Kadyn Haage, Ali Carrington and Kloey Trujillo each had one hit for the Storm.

Chloe VanOpDorp had three hits with two doubles and a RBI while Madison Smith (two RBIs) and Lauren Davis each had two hits for the Titans. Smith also earned the win in the circle against her former team, scattering five hits and six walks with seven strikeouts.

Boys tennis

Princeton 3, Streator 1: The Tigers swept doubles play behind Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason (6-1, 6-1) and Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs (6-0, 6-0) and Landon Davis picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles for a nonconference victory at PHS.