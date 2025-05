Hall High School honors students during annual convocation ceremony

Students honored during the 2025 Convocation Ceremony at Hall High School on Tuesday, April 29, graduating Summa Cum Lade, are Jamie Valadez-Castaneda (from left), Ashland Hansen, Ellie Brooks, Sandra Quiroz Martinez, Gwendolyn Struck Kennedy Wozniak, Madysen Ponsetti, Jacob Diaz, Haley Campbell and Morgan Hoscheid. (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Hall High School recently held its 2025 Convocation and Awards Ceremony in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium for the Performing Arts Tuesday, April 29.

During the ceremony, students were recognized for their achievements and presented with scholarships and awards from both Hall High School and outside supporters. This year’s recipients include: