Dwight softball starts quick, holds on to defeat WFC

RURAL STREATOR – The Dwight softball team got off to a great start in Tuesday’s Tri-County Conference game against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell in both teams’ final regular-season contest.

The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the top of the first on a triple to right-center off the bat of junior Madi Ely, added single tallies in three of the next five innings, tacked on three runs in the seventh and eventually closed out an 8-5 victory.

Dwight improved to 8-15 overall and 5-9 in TCC play. WFC dropped to 2-16 and 1-13.

The two sides will meet again Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Dwight in the opening round of the Class 1A Serena Regional.

“We talked in our postgame meeting about how there are times where you have to make some big adjustments in the batter’s box, and today was one of them,” Dwight coach Dezi Leonard said. “When you are used to facing a certain speed of pitching and then face someone who maybe doesn’t throw as hard, you have to adjust and stay back. We did have 13 hits, but we also struggled with that at times today.

“We also talked about how with the postseason starting next week, we have to just take things one pitch at a time. We can’t be looking ahead; we have to stay in the moment.”

The visitors scored a run in the second on a wild pitch, while WFC scored a run in its half as Ella Derossett singled and stole second and third before coming home on a groundout.

Each squad score once in the third – Dwight on an RBI single by Dori Wilson and WFC on an error after Olivia Chismarick doubled and stole third.

The hosts closed to 4-3 in the fifth on a triple by Chismarick that was followed by a passed ball.

After each side scored a run via an error in the sixth, Madi Ely - who finished 3 for 4 in the game - started a three-run rally with a single, followed by RBIs from Mia Franklin, Mikayla Ely and Sarah Parker.

“Timing is a big thing for me,” Madi Ely said. “I’ve always seemed to be out in front of pitches, but I’ve really worked hard on keeping my weight on my back foot. Today was a good test for me to stay back. I sometimes just have to count in my head, ’1, 2, swing,’ to help me not get to out in front.”

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell scored a run in its half of the seventh on an RBI hit by Emma Palaschak and loaded the bases before Madi Ely (2⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 BB), who had relieved starting and winning pitcher Averi Jury (4⅔ IP, 4 H, 3 R 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K), recorded the final out.

“My screwball was really effective (in Monday’s game), and it was again today,” Madi Ely said. “A lot of (WFC’s) batters like to crowd the plate, so I was able to use that pitch to get a few jam shots and swings and misses.”

Mckenna Woodstock (three stolen bases), Wilson and Mikayla Ely each had two hits for Dwight.

Palaschak had three hits for WFC, while Chismarick added two.