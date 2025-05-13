La Salle approves one food truck permit, denies one amid downtown business concerns

Should the city of La Salle allow food trucks in its downtown?

The question was up for debate during Monday’s city council meeting as two requests for mobile food vendor permits were on the agenda.

Lee Pakula, owner of Haze Smokehouse, spoke during public comment to express his discontent at having some food trucks a block away from his establishment.

“I oppose it,” he said. “We work really hard to employ a lot of people, and it’s been a struggle since COVID to keep the business open, especially in the winter months, and now when the trucks come in, when it’s time for us to maybe make some money back.”

Lacey Anderson, on behalf of Ina Mae Grazing, along with William Hocking of Detour Tap, requested food vendor permits.

After a lengthy discussion, the council unanimously approved Anderson’s permit. Alderman Tom Ptak and T. “Boo” Herndon were not present. Hocking’s permit was denied 6-1, with Alderman Joe Jeppson voting to allow the permit. Mayor Jeff Grove voted to deny the permit.

Alderman James “Diz” Demes said he denied Hocking’s request because the ordinance doesn’t allow it.

“We have eight empty buildings downtown and an empty supermarket,” he said. “I don’t want to see an empty restaurant.”

Hocking’s request to extend the noise ordinance to allow outdoor music on Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. for the next few weekends was denied 5-2, with Alderman John “Doc” Lavieri and Jeppson voted to allow.

In regard to the food truck permits, Grove said he’s not concerned that the current ordinance is hindering potential businesses from coming to La Salle.

“I’m not working with what ifs,” he said. “I’m working with the people we have here already…maybe other places may be less strict, but I don’t see a whole lot of Mom and Pop shops opening up.”

In La Salle, businesses operating inside brick-and-mortar buildings are opening and obtaining a food vendor license later after a few years to branch out to other communities, Grove said.

Grove said the council will revisit the food truck permits to revise more specifics during the next council meeting.