Bureau County Coroner identifies Buda man killed in crash last weekend

Jerry D. Spears, 82, of Buda, was identified by the Bureau County Coroner’s Office as the man who died Saturday following a crash west of Buda involving his SUV and a tractor towing equipment west of Buda.

Spears was pronounced dead May 10 at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The crash occurred about 3:16 p.m. on 1250 North Avenue, just west of West Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spears was driving an SUV westbound when it struck a farm implement being towed by an eastbound John Deere tractor driven by a 64-year-old Sheffield man.

The SUV missed the tractor itself but collided with the attached equipment.

Spears had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buda and Sheffield fire crews before being taken by Stark County Ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the incident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Coroner’s Office and the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department.