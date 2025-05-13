2025 BCR sectional girls track and field previews

Class 1A Rockridge Sectional

When: Wednesday, May 14; field events start at 3 p.m., running at 5 p.m.

Area teams: Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio, Annawan-Wethersfield, Hall, Bureau Valley, DePue, Putnam County and St. Bede. Other teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Fulton Unity Christian, Morrison, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge and Newman.

Worthy of note: St. Bede junior speedster Lily Bosnich is a returning sectional champion in both hurdles events and also advanced last year with a third-place finish in the 200 meters. She medaled in both hurdles at state a year ago, placing second in the 300s, and has five career state medals. Bosnich heads the BCR Honor Roll in all three events as well as the 100, running state qualifying standards in each, including a new Illinois Valley record in the 100 hurdles (14.84 seconds). She ranks second in Class 1A in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Teammate Kate Duncan (5-2 1/4) has cleared the state-qualifier in the high jump, as has Savanah Bray in the shot put with a school record 35-2 1/4. ... BV junior Maddie Wetzell is a returning dual sectional champion in the 1,600 and 3,200. She has not yet ran state-qualifying times this year. BV freshman Mya Shipp (16-5 3/4) as well as Amboy’s Bella Yanos (16-10 3/4) have jumped the qualifying standards in the long jump. BV freshman Elise House is coming on strong in the 200 and 400, running just under the state-qualifying mark in quarter-mile at 1:01.38. The Storm qualified in three relays last year, medaling in two, but all relay members have departed. ... Amboy co-op’s Jillian Anderson of Ohio was sectional runner-up a year ago in the high jump and has hit the state-qualifying mark at 5-0.

Next: The top two place-finishers and those reaching state qualifying standards will advancement to the 1A state finals in Charleston on May 22-24.

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll (Mike Vaughn)

Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional

When: Wednesday, May 14; field events start at 4 p.m., running at 5:45 p.m.

Area teams: Princeton. Other teams: Bartonville Limestone, Canton, Chillicothe IVC, East Peoria, Galesburg, Geneseo, Kewanee, Macomb, Metamora, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Rock Falls, Sherrard and Streator.

Worthy of note: Princeton junior Camryn Driscoll is a two-time returning state qualifier in the 400 meters, placing ninth last year. She was a sectional runner-up in 2024. She ran the state-qualifying mark early in season with a BCR Honor Roll leading time of 1:00.75. She has been looking to get back to that level after sickness knocked her back, but PHS coach Pat Hodge said Driscoll defending her conference title in the 400 last week “was a good sign that her strength is back.” Hodge said the sectional will be tougher overall than it was last year and the Tigresses are hoping to score a few points from senior Ashlynn Weber in the jumps and the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, especially.

Next: The top two place-finishers and those reaching state qualifying standards will advancement to the 2A state finals in Charleston on May 22-24.