Reddick Library to host virtual talk with author Matthew Desmond, among other events this week

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host multiple events this week, including a presentation with Pulitzer prize-winning sociologist Mathew Desmond. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a virtual conversation Tuesday, May 13, with Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer prize-winning author of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.

Desmond, a sociology professor at Princeton University, will discuss poverty in America during a live online event from 7 to 8 p.m. He will be interviewed by Chicago author Natalie Moore.

The program is presented through Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration of public libraries offering premier events.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/ILP_MatthewDesmond.

Other events at Reddick Library during the week of May 12 include:

6 p.m. Monday, May 12: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board of trustees meeting.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 13: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 5 years. Dinosaur-themed stories, songs and a craft.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13: Silent Book Club for grades 7–12. Bring your current read and enjoy quiet time with others. Optional discussion and snacks provided.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 14: Shake, Rattle, Read!, ages birth to 3 years. K is for kangaroo-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after the craft.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14: Wednesday Evening Book Group for adults. Discussion of Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 15: DIY Bouncy Balls, grades K–2. Create glow-in-the-dark bouncy balls.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15: Mocktails for adults. Learn to make alcohol-free drinks and enjoy samples.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17: Loop Group for adults. Knitting and crocheting in a friendly group setting.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 17: Rock Painting for all ages. Paint a rock to take home or add to Hank the Snake in the Children’s Department. Held outside on the Fulton Street property, weather permitting, or indoors in case of rain.

Reddick Public Library is located at 1010 Canal St. in Ottawa.

For more information, visit their website or call 815-434-0509.