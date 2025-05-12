Man dies after crash involving farm equipment near Buda

An 82-year-old Buda man died Saturday after a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor towing a farm implement west of Buda, according to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on 1250 North Avenue, just west of West Street.

Sheriff James Reed said deputies responded to the crash at approximately 3:16 p.m. on May 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was driving an SUV westbound on 1250 North Avenue when it approached an eastbound John Deere tractor driven by a 64-year-old Sheffield man.

While the SUV missed the tractor itself, it struck the farm implement being towed.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Buda and Sheffield fire departments.

He was transported by Stark County Ambulance to OSF Saint Clare Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the Bureau County Coroner.

Responding agencies included the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Buda Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department, Sheffield Rescue, Stark County Ambulance, and OSF Life Flight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office.