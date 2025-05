The Times area prep sports schedule for May 11 through May 17

Ottawa's Savannah Markey competes in the long jump during the Interstate 8 Conference Meet at Morris High School. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, May 12

Baseball: Rochelle at Ottawa, Wilmington at Streator, Midland at Marquette, WFC at Dwight, Seneca at St. Bede, Brimfield at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Serena, Somonauk at Hall, Earlville at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Sycamore, Wilmington at Streator, Midland at Marquette, WFC at Dwight, Seneca at St. Bede, Woodstock North at Sandwich, Hall at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Streator at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: FCW (B), Fieldcrest (B) in HOIC Invitational (Dee-Mack), 4 p.m.; Ottawa (B&G), Streator (B&G), Marquette (B&G) in Ottawa’s Illinois Valley Meet, Seneca (B&G) at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Baseball: Streator at Wilmington, Marquette at Midland, Dwight at WFC, St. Bede at Seneca, Sandwich at Mendota, Newark at Somonauk, Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Streator at Wilmington, Marquette at Midland, Dwight at WFC, St. Bede at Seneca, Sandwich at Marengo, Newark at Somonauk/Leland, Yorkville Christian at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Plano at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Boys track and field: Ottawa in Interstate 8 Meet (Rochelle), Sandwich in Kishwaukee River Meet (Richmond-Burton), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Baseball: Ottawa at Rochelle, Hall at Fieldcrest, Woodstock at Sandwich, Amboy at Serena, Earlville at Alden-Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Rochelle at Ottawa, Hall at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Mendota, Earlville at Alden-Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Sandwich, La Salle-Peru, Mendota in 2A Sterling Sectional, 2 p.m.; Ottawa in 3A Rock Island Sectional, 2:30 p.m.; FCW in 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional, 3 p.m.; Streator, Princeton in 2A Rock Falls Sectional, 4 p.m.; Morris in 2A Pontiac Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

Baseball: Rochelle at Ottawa, Princeton at Seneca, Somonauk at Newark, Serena at Putnam Co., Earlville at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Ottawa, Bloomington Central Catholic at Marquette, Somonauk at Newark/Leland, Serena at Putnam Co., Earlville at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Sterling at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis: Cornerstone Christian at Streator, 4:15 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight/GSW, Earlville, Newark, Marquette, Seneca, Somonauk/Leland in 1A Seneca Sectional, 3 p.m.; Fieldcrest in 1A Lewistown Sectional, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Baseball: Ottawa at Princeton, East Peoria at Streator, Marquette at Newman, Seneca at Gardner-S. Wilmington, Sandwich at Kaneland, Newark at Ashton-Franklin Center, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Sandwich at Ottawa, Marquette at Newman, Newark at Ashton-Franklin Center, Amboy at Somonauk/Leland, La Salle-Peru at Serena, 4:30 p.m.; Seneca in Rockridge Spring Classic

Girls soccer: 2A Metamora Regional: La Salle-Peru at Streator, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Baseball: Newark at Sandwich, 10 a.m.; Forreston at Marquette (DH), 11 a.m.

Softball: Serena at Nazareth, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Streator, Newark at Sandwich, Somonauk/Leland at Newman, 10 a.m.; Forreston at Marquette (DH), 11 a.m.; Seneca in Rockridge Spring Classic

Girls soccer: 2A Kaneland Regional – IMSA at HBR/Somonauk/Leland/Newark 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Interstate 8 Tournament (Rochelle), 9 a.m.

Boys track and field: Streator, Fieldcrest in El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 10 a.m.