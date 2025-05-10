Sheffield man charged with threat cut off his ankle bracelet

A Sheffield man facing up to 10 years for allegedly threatening an Ottawa shooting allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and was located 100 miles away. David Jones now will be detained, a judge ruled.

Jones, 42, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with new charges of escape and criminal damage to property, both filed after Sheffield police found Jones’ ankle bracelet cut off on April 28. He subsequently was located in Schuyler County.

Jones would face up to five years in prison if convicted of escape, the more serious of his new charges, but his overriding concern is previously-filed charges with intimidation and threatening a public official. He could face extended prison terms of two to 10 years due to his criminal history.

Jones was charged following an investigation into a Sept. 3 incident at the Ottawa office of the Department of Children and Family Services. There, Jones allegedly left a voice message saying, “You guys are worthless and if anything happens to my kids I’m going to open fire on DCFS headquarters.”

Jones, according to court records, sat for a police interview and admitted leaving the message but denied planning to carry out the threat. Jones further said he had no access to firearms because he was a convicted felon, having served four prison terms in the Department of Corrections for felonies in Bureau and Johnson counties.

In October, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. placed Jones on home confinement where he apparently remained until he absconded last month.

During a Friday detention hearing, Public Defender Ryan Hamer argued Jones was “off his meds” when he removed the device. Hamer asked Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni to consider Jones had been compliant most of the past six months.

“I understand it’s frustrating, your honor,” Hamer said, “but I think the mental health component cannot be ignored.”

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Laura Hall asked for pre-trial release to be revoked, noting that Jones was located about 100 miles from home and after deliberately removing the GPS monitor.

“He has now shown in a knowing and willful disregard for the terms of release,” Hall said.

Vescogni agreed to revoke pre-trial release and ordered Jones detained.

“I’m going to kill myself,” Jones told the judge after her ruling. Corrections officers immediately removed from the courtroom.

Jones will next appear May 29 for arraignment on the charges of escape and damaging the monitoring device.