Princeton High School celebrated National Decision Day on May 1 as a way to highlight the post-secondary plans of the Class of 2025.

The school strives to recognize all students’ post-secondary plans, whether they are to pursue higher education, enlist in the military, complete a vocational or trade program or immediately seek employment.