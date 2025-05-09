FCA Basketball Camp coming to Bureau Valley July 7-9

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley High School will host a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Basketball Camp on July 7-9 from 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 3-8.

The camp will include skills and competitive play, devotion and Bible lessons. Each camper will receive a Bible and T-shirt.

Camp directors will be Hall of coach Thom Sigel, former BV coach Craig Johnson and BVJH girls coach Brent Jamison.

Cost is $30, due by June 16 to ensure T-shirt and Bible. Registration is open at http://3riversfca.org/20253riversbasketball. For more information, contact area director Andrew Hofer at ahofer@fca.org.

Doors will open daily at 8:45 a.m. Campers should enter through the Storm Gym entrance on the East/Junior High side.