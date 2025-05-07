St. Bede ball teams sweep Putnam County: Tuesday’s BCR baseball/softball roundup

Baseball

St. Bede 11, Putnam County 4: Alan Spencer earned a complete-game victory, scattering three hits with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.

Ranbir Saini (two RBIs), Gus Burr, Carson Riva (RBI) each went 2 for 4, and Stuart McGunnigal 2 for 3 with an RBI. Spencer helped his cause with a hit and three RBIs.

Drew Carlson and AJ Furar each had a hit and drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Hall 8, Riverdale 5: Geno Ferrari went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs, and Greyson Bickett went 2 for 3 with a RBI to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Port Byron.

Jack Jablonski, Braden Curran and Hunter Edgcomb added RBI hits for the Red Devils, who improved to 13-8.

Noah Plym went the distance for the win, scattering 11 hits and four walks while allowing five earned runs with four strikeouts.

Sterling 7, Bureau Valley 2: Drake Taylor, who went 2 for 3, spotted the Storm an early lead with a two-run triple in the first inning, but they did not score again in a nonconference loss at Sterling.

Blake Foster was tagged for the loss, allowing five hits and five earned runs while striking out five.

Softball

Princeton 21, Mendota 1: Nine different players hit safely for the Tigresses, who scored 21 runs on 18 hits to cruise to a Three Rivers East victory at Mendota.

Avah Oertel (homer, four RBIs) and Reese Reviglio (two RBIs) led the Tigress hit parade with three each. Caroline Keutzer (RBI), Addi Parry (two RBIs), Piper Hansen (two RBIs), Sylvie Rutledge (RBI), Kelsea Klingenberg and Neveah Briddick (two RBIs) added two hits each.

Reese Reviglio went the distance for the win, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk with six strikeouts.

St. Bede 11, Putnam County 0: Lily McClain had three hits including a double, a triple and RBI, and Chipper Rossi pitched a two-hit shutout as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Also for St. Bede, Ava Balestri homered, Emma Slingsby had two hits, Molly Strauch had a double and three RBIs, Maci Kelly had a hit and two RBIs, and Quinn McClain had a triple and RBI.

Rossi took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing PC’s first two hits. She struck out nine.

West Central 8, Bureau Valley 0: Danni Benavidez went 2 for 3 for the Storm in a Lincoln Trail Conference loss at Biggsville. Kadyn Haage had the only other hit for the Storm.

Riverdale 14, Hall 0 (4 inn.): Leah Burkhart, Ava Delphi and Haven Rossi each had hits as the Red Devils dropped the Three Rivers crossover in Port Byron.