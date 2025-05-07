Registration open for Illinois Valley Youth Football League

Registration is open for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League season.

Illinois Valley Youth Football is a tackle football league open to kids in the Hall, DePue and Putnam County and school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering fifth through eighth grade in the fall of 2025.

Sign-up forms are available at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.

Deadline to have registration forms in with physicals is June 30.

For more information, contact Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or 815-224-7724 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.