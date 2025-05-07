Local students win honors in Ottawa American Legion essay contest

Winners of the 2025 American Legion Americanism Essay Contest stand with members of the American Legion Post 33 following the awards presentation on Monday, May 5 at the American Legion in Ottawa. The annual contest encourages students to explore patriotic themes through writing. (Bill Freskos)

The American Legion Post 33 in Ottawa has announced the winners of the 2025 Department of Illinois Americanism Essay Contest, which invited students to consider on the topic, “What Is My Favorite National Memorial or Monument?”

The contest is held each year to help students learn and reflect on patriotism and citizenship.

In Class 1 (eighth grade), first place went to Axel Gutierrez of Ottawa, followed by Maddie Schillings of Ottawa in second and Maddie Salz of Ottawa in third.

Megan Kane, Hunter Marx and Chase Riley rounded out the top six.

Cash prizes of $30, $20 and $10 were awarded to the top three winners.

In Class 2 (10th grade), Caden Shreve of Ottawa earned first place, with Kelsey Cuchra of Ancona placed second and Lillian Pollnow of La Salle took third.

The top three students in this class also received $30, $20 and $10, respectively.