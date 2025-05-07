Bureau Valley boys win Kewanee’s Brockman Invite: Tuesday’s BCR Track & Field roundup

The Bureau Valley track & field teams combined for the coed championship at Kewanee's Brockman Invite Tuesday night. The BV boys won their meet and the girls tied for second. (Photo provided)

The Bureau Valley boys won a close meet at the Brockman Invite in Kewanee on Tuesday, defeating the host Boilermakers, 142-134.

The Storm also combined with the girls team to win the co-ed title, 239-231 over Kewanee.

First-place finishes for the Storm were Keenyn Richter in the 100 (11.51), Alex Gallardo in the 800 (2:08.35), Landon Hulsing in discus (50.16m) and the 4x800m relay of Alex Gallardo, Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore with a time of 8:41.52.

Hulsing also placed second in shot put (14.46m) and third in high jump (1.85m).

Justin Moon was second in both high jump (1.85m) and triple jump (11.48m).

Andrew Roth was second in both 110m (15.86m) and 300m (44.26) hurdles.

Keenyn Richter also finished second in long jump (6.10m) and third in the 400 (52.79).

The Storm also claimed seconds in the 4x100 relay (45.02) with Roth, Keenyn Richter, Walowski and Velazquez as well as the 4x200 relay (1:37.27) with Tucker Shane, Rhiley Pinter, Kai Walowski and Kyle Velazquez.

The girls team race was a near dead heat with Erie-Prophetstown taking first with 98 points, just one point better than Bureau Valley and Kewanee at 97.

BV’s Mya Shipp won the 400 with a time of 1:02.38.

The Storm also claimed seconds by Elise House in the 200 (27.62), Caitlyn Egan in the 300 hurdles (52.60) and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

At Seneca: St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich set an Illinois Valley record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.84 at the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Bosnich also ran with Emerald De La Torre, Bailey Engels and Kijah Lucas to win the 4x400 relay (4:23.04) and placed second in the 100 (12.77) and 300 hurdles (47.02).

St. Bede scored 88 points to place third as a team behind Seneca (159) and Lowpoint-Washburn (143).

Greyson Marincic was a double winner for the St. Bede boys, sweeping the hurdles with times of 15.83 and 42.36.

Kaden Nauman won the 3,200 (10:53.74) and was second in the 800 (2:12.26).

The Bruins (80) placed fourth as a team with Dwight taking first at 138.5.