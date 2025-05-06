Wyaton Hills Ladies subtract hole No. 8 score for opening Play Day in honor of Phyllis Johnson

Phyllis Johnson was known to like to skip hole No. 8 when she played a round of golf at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Wyaton Hills ladies held their opening Play Day on Tuesday in honor of Johnson, a league member, who passed away March 27 at age 98. For their Play of the Day, the No. 8 hole score was subtracted in honor of Johnson.

“She would skip No. 8 in her later years and we envied that option. Thought we’d do it today,” said Wyaton golfer Karen Towns.

Towns took first place at 41, Deb Moritz was second at 46 and Sue Moss was third at 47.

In her obituary, Phyllis’ golf game was described as consisting of “jumping to any open tee and almost never playing a complete round.”